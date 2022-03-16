Gulf country issues revised travel and return policy

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in Qatar has released revised Covid-19 Travel and Return Policy. According to the new police, all GCC and European Union nationals and residents, can use the authorized health information app for Covid-19 from their country and will not need to complete the Ehteraz website pre-travel registration to enter Qatar. Pre-travel PCR test is not mandatory for GCC and European Union nationals and residents.

Passengers who do not perform a pre-travel PCR test must have a Rapid Antigen Test at an authorized medical center within 24 hours of arrival in Qatar. Travelers with pre-travel PCR tests are exempt from a Rapid Antigen Test after arrival.

The ministry also urged all travelers to download and activate the Ehteraz app to gain entry to public places in Qatar.