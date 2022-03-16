The Kiev Digital app has changed from the city’s official app for buying transport tickets into a life-saving tool since the invasion. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, Kiev residents used the app to pay for parking or utility bills. But within 24 hours of the invasion, the app changed its focus. Kyiv deputy mayor Petro Olenych is behind this transformation.

The app currently has 1.5 million users and is one of the most popular free apps in the Ukrainian app store, according to a CDTO spokesperson. ‘Kyiv Digital has become the essential tool for warnings and alarms in the city. ‘The novelty maps include a map of bomb shelters, a map of pharmacies and access to insulin, a map of grocery stores, a map of points with free water and bread, pet shops, and humanitarian headquarters,’ the spokesperson explained.

Denys Malakhatka, a scientific academic researcher, said the app has been around for a while and he found it useful as a parking app and a ticketing app. ‘Since the war started, they changed the app. They now send you alerts about when to take shelter and I also really like the fact that they let you know when the potential attack has ended,’ said Malakhatka.

‘We must adapt our services and we have done. Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities are working more cohesively and productively than ever. The reason is obvious. We defend our country, our cities, our residents, our parents, our children and our future. In a statement, Olencyh said, ‘This is our home so we will fight to the bitter end. ‘There are eight to 10 alarms a day – and when I’m sleeping I don’t want to hear them as well,’ said Kyle Kondratiev, a lightning designer-turned humanitarian volunteer humanitarian.

During Tuesday’s bombardment of Kyiv, Russia destroyed apartments and a subway station. 2,000 cars carrying civilians fled Mariupol along a humanitarian corridor in the largest evacuation yet from the desperate seaport. On the diplomatic front, another round of talks has begun between Russia and Ukraine via video call, and the heads of three European Union countries, including Poland, a NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep, are planning a visit to the embattled capital as a bold show of support.

Hundreds of explosions shook Kyiv early Sunday from what Ukrainian authorities said were artillery strikes, as Russia’s assault on the capital appeared more systematic and edged closer to the city center. There were more than 3 million people displaced by the war. Despite widespread evidence suggesting otherwise, Moscow has denied targeting civilian areas in Ukraine, with Western powers and rights groups accusing it of committing war crimes.