New variant of COVID-19 detected in Israel

Israel Ministry of Health confirmed two cases of a novel Covid-19 strain on Wednesday. Two travellers arriving at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport were tested for the novel variation during PCR tests.

‘This variant is still unknown around the world’, the ministry said in a statement, adding that, it will continue to keep a careful eye on things. The novel variant is comprised of two subvariants of Omicron: BA.1 and BA.2.

‘The two cases of the combined strain, which have been discovered so far, suffered from mild symptoms of fever, headaches and muscle dystrophy, and do not require a special medical response’, the ministry added.

Also Read: ‘Will work together for Punjab’, PM Modi congratulates Bhagwant Mann after grand oath ceremony

As of Wednesday, there were 37,557 active Covid cases in the country, with 6,310 cases confirmed on Tuesday. Since the pandemic, around 10,401 individuals have died due to the disease. In terms of immunisation, more than four million people in the country have received three Covid-19 vaccine doses.