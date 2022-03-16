United States to provide Egypt with F-15 jets

The top US general in charge of forces in the Middle East said on Tuesday that he anticipated the US will equip Egypt with F-15 fighter jets.

‘I think we have excellent news in that we’re going to provide them with F-15s, which was a long, hard slog,’ said General Frank McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, during a congressional hearing.

McKenzie did not provide a timetable or the number of F-15 aircraft given by Boeing.

McKenzie underlined ‘very robust’ military assistance to Egypt last month as he flew into Cairo in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to slash $130 million in military aid to the country over human rights concerns.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a former Army chief, has been chastised for cracking down on opposition since taking office in 2013 after supporting the removal of elected President Mohamed Mursi of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.