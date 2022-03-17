Gujarat govt includes Bhagavad Gita in school syllabus for classes 6-12

The Gujarat government has decided to include the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita into the school syllabus for grades 6 to 12. According to a state government circular the aim is to ‘cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions.’

The circular continues, ‘Indian culture and epistemology should be included in the school curriculum in a way that is conducive to the holistic development of students.’

‘Shrimad Bhagavad Gita’s values, principals and importance are accepted by people of all religions. In Class 6, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in such a way that students will develop an interest in it,’ Gujarat’s Education Minister Jitu Vaghani stated.

According to the state government’s circular, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be taught in the form of stories and recitation in textbooks from Classes 6 to 12. Students in Classes 9-12 will be given a more in-depth introduction to the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.