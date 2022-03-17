Hungary PM predicts arrival of ‘bigger wave’ of refugees from Ukraine next week

Hungary anticipates a ‘larger surge’ of refugees from Ukraine to come next week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video on Wednesday.

Orban said that more border guards would be placed at a border crossing point near Hungary’s border with Romania and Ukraine next week to deal with an influx of refugees.

Orban, who is up for re-election on April 3, did not explain why he expects more refugees next week in his statements on Wednesday.

The number of refugees fleeing war from Ukraine who arrive in Hungary has dropped dramatically in the last week.