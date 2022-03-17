Redmi launches new smartphone ‘Redmi 10’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Redmi launched its latest smartphone Redmi 10 in the Indian markets. The phone is available for purchase on Mi Home, Mi.com, Mi Studio stores and Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 10,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB variant and Rs 12,999 for 6GB RAM+128 GB variant.

The new smartphone is available in three colours- Caribbean green, Pacific blue and Midnight black. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and runs on the MIUI 13 operating system. It houses 6,000mAh battery and supports the 18W charger.

It has a a 6.71-inch HD display and comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass to protect the display from falls or scratches. The smartphone has a quad-camera system at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies.