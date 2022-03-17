TVS Motors launches Jupiter ZX: Know the features and price

Mumbai: India based automobile manufacturer, TVS Motors launched its updated scooter Jupiter ZX. The new scooter comes with SmartXonnect and Voice Assist feature, a Bluetooth connection technology. Jupiter ZX is the only 110cc scooter in the country with a completely digital console, navigation, SMS/Call alerts and voice assistance. Voice Assist feature allows users to connect with the scooter via voice commands. The scooter reaction is shown on the speedometer and as audible feedback via headphones and this is delivered to the TVS SmartXonnect app via a connected device such as Bluetooth headphones, wired headphones, or a helmet.

It is powered by 110cc engine that produces 7.88 PS of power and 8.8 Nm of torque. Other features include a LED headlight, 2-litre glove box with mobile charger, 21-litre storage and a front disc brake. The scooter is available in two new colour options: Matte Black and Copper Brown, and is priced at Rs 80,973 (ex-showroom).