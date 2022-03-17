Ukraine trades 9 captured Soldiers to free detained Melitopol Mayor: Report

Kyiv: Ukraine handed over nine captured Russian soldiers to free the detained Mayor of the city of Melitopol, who was apprehended last week, the Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted a senior official. The office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier informed that the Mayor, Ivan Fedorov, had been released, but gave no details.

‘Ivan Fedorov was released from Russian captivity… for him, Russia received nine captured soldiers who were born in 2002 and 2003. These are actually children’, Zelenskiy’s press aide Darya Zarivnaya told Interfax Ukraine. Ukraine had said Fedorov was kidnapped last Friday by Russian forces.