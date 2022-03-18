Russia and Canada lock horns in Twitter over kindergarten-level’ UN letter post

Moscow: In a heated fight on Twitter, Russia accused Canada of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday, to which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments. In a social media fight, Canada’s UN mission added multiple remarks to the March 16 missive from Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia.

The U.N. Security Council will no longer vote on Friday on the draft resolution. Diplomats said that it would have failed with most of the 15-member council likely to abstain from a vote on it because it did not address accountability or acknowledge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or push for an end to the fighting or a withdrawal of Russian troops.

In the spat on Twitter, Canada’s UN mission annotated one part of the Russian letter that read: ‘Like other members of the international community, we are gravely concerned about its deterioration’. Canada’s UN mission crossed out the first few words and changed the rest to read: ‘We are not gravely concerned about its deterioration’, and inserted at the end ‘because we are the primary cause’. ‘Do you think the UN membership actually believes this?’ Canada questioned and concluded bay saying ‘We want you to know just how little we care about the human life we have destroyed’.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the United Nations, hit back on Thursday and wrote on Twitter- ‘Thank you @CanadaONU for this kindergarten-level Russophobic libel!’ ‘It only shows that your diplomatic skills and good manners are at lowest ebb and gives an idea why your country’s bid for a non-permanent seat in #SecurityCouncil was voted down twice in 20yrs by UN membership’, Polyanskiy added.

Relations between Russia and several Western nations continue to plummet to new lows since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is engaged in a ‘special military operation’.