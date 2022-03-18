‘We have the might to put you in place,’ Russia issues warning to US

On Thursday, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, threatened the United States that Russia has the power to put the country that is considered the world’s foremost superpower country in its place, accusing the West of fomenting a crazy ‘Russophobic’ scheme to break Russia apart.

Dmitry Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012 and is now the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said that the United States had instigated ‘disgusting’ Russophobia in order to bring Russia to its knees.

‘It won’t work,’ Medvedev stated. ‘Russia has the power to put all of our arrogant opponents in their place.’

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24, the US and its European and Asian allies have imposed sanctions on Russian officials, firms, and business-people, effectively cutting Russia off from the global economy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims that the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine was required because the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia, and Russia needed to defend itself against Ukraine’s ‘genocide’ of Russian-speaking people.

Ukraine believes that it is battling for its survival and dismisses Putin’s charges of genocide. Claims that the West wants to pull Russia apart are false, according to the West.

Despite sanctions, Russia claims that it can thrive in the absence of what it sees as a deceptive and decadent West that is led by the United States. It claims that its attempt to create links with the West following the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991 has failed, and that, it will, instead focus on developing ties with other nations such as China.