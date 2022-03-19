All England Open Badminton: India’s Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly enter semi-finals

Birmingham: In badminton, India’s doubles pair of India’s Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly wrote new history by entering the semi-finals of women’s doubles at the All England Championships in Birmingham. They became the first Indian pair to enter the semifinals at All England.

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly defeated South Korean No 2 seeds, Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan by ‘14-21, 22-20, 21-15’. They will face world No 13 Chinese pair Zheng Yu and Zhang Shu Xian in the semifinals.

Earlier India’s World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen entered the men’s singles semi-finals as his opponent Lu Guang Zu withdrew from the quarterfinals. Sen will face reigning All England champion, Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

Results (only Indians, all quarterfinals):

Men’s singles: Lakshya beat Guang Zu via walkover

Men’s doubles: Gideon/Sukamuljo beat Satwiksairaj/ Chirag – 24-22, 21-17

Women’s doubles: Treesa/ Gayatri beat Sohee/ Seungchan – 14-21, 22-20, 21-15