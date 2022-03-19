Country to resume international passenger flights from April

Naypyidaw: Myanmar government has decided to resume international passenger flights from April 17. The country will reopen for international tourists from April. Myanmar closed its borders to international visitors in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

All international passengers must undergo one week quarantine upon arrival. They must also carry out two RT-PCR tests after arriving Myanmar.

The National Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of Coronavirus Disease took this decision to boost the tourism sector. Myanmar’s tourism industry was battered by the pandemic, with the country registering 40,000 daily Covid-19 cases at its peak last year. It has recorded almost 20,000 deaths in total.