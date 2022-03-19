UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be sworn in next Friday

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take the oath of office next Friday, the BJP has announced. A senior party official confirmed that the ceremony will take place at 4 pm at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP national president JP Nadda are expected to attend the event, according to news agency PTI. It is expected that Chief Ministers from other BJP-run states will attend the function, they said, adding opposition leaders would also be invited.

Government beneficiaries will be included in the function, which has started with massive preparations, officials said. At the BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday, where Amit Shah and Raghubar Das are expected to be observers, Adityanath will be formally elected as the party’s leader in the assembly. Neither the size of Adityanath’s new cabinet nor the names of the ministries have been finalized yet.

The BJP won a historic victory in the state elections, the results of which were announced last week. This marked the first time in 37 years that a party has regained power in India’s most politically important state. The party won 255 seats in the 403-member assembly, while its allies won 18 more. Despite a drop of 43 votes, the party’s vote share rose. Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav won 125 seats, 73 more than last time.

Yogi Adityanath served as a member of the legislative council until he contested his first assembly election and won from the Gorakhpur Urban district. Adityanath’s return as Chief Minister was the most certain outcome of the four states the BJP retained after its win. Since then, he has held two rounds of talks with the BJP’s central leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, regarding candidates for his cabinet and post-election strategy.