Amit Shah says CRPF may not be needed in Kashmir in a few years.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said on Saturday at the 83rd Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu that the security force may not be required in Jammu and Kashmir in a few years. He praised the CRPF’s contribution to the war against terror and the maintaining of law and order in the union territory.

‘With the dedication with which the CRPF has been working in J&K, Naxal-hit areas, and the North-East, I am confident that the CRPF will not be needed in the three regions in the next few years. I’m completely confident in this, and the CRPF deserves all of the credit.’ Addressing the CRPF personnel, Amit Shah stated.

He claimed that the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved in recent years. Amit Shah also mentioned the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A in his speech, claiming that it has helped the people of Jammu and Kashmir.