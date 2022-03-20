Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house

The production and distribution firm Clean Slate Filmz was co-founded in October 2013 by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma. The brother-sister team went on to produce a number of successful films. The actress, on the other hand, has declared her intention to leave CSF.

Anushka recently took to Instagram handle and shared a long note, in which she explained that she is a new mother, she needs to balance her life in a completely different way. As a result, she has chosen to leave her production company and devote more time to her first love, acting.

On January 11, 2021, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Vamika. In a long Instagram note, the actress wrote, ‘Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all! Anushka’.

Films and programmes produced by CSF include NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.