Cyclone Asani is expected to impact Andaman Islands, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

According to satellite projections, cyclone ‘Asani’ will have little impact on the Indian mainland except for the Andaman Islands, though Bangladesh and Myanmar will be on the storm’s path. Over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in a few locations, with isolated extremely severe rainfall likely over the Nicobar Islands. All fishermen are urged not to enter the Andaman Sea or the Bay of Bengal.