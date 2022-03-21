Emirates Draw announces this week’s lucky winners

Dubai: The largest draw in UAE, Emirates Draw has announced the new lucky winners. One lucky winner has won Dh 777,777 by matching six out of seven digits. Two participants matched five out of seven digits and each won Dh77,777.

24 other participants matched four out of seven digits and each won Dh7,777, while 25 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777. Finally, 351 participants matched two out of seven and each Dh77. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was 1,710,870 UAE dirhams.

Till now, over Dh20 million has been presented in prize money to over 14,000 winners since the organization’s inception in September 2021. Emirates Draw offers a grand prize of Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to Dh77 million. The next round will be broadcast live on March 27, 2022, at 9pm UAE time.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.