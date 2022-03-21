Man rides 2,500 kms to Ladakh on Honda Activa

Motorcycle lovers who want to travel to Ladakh on their Royal Enfields or other bikes are not unusual. A man named M Dileep Kumar from Hyderabad is so addicted to travelling that he recently drove his Honda Activa from his hometown to Ladakh and in 27 days, he rode up to 12 hours a day and covered more than 2,500 kilometres.

Even though the 30-year-old was involved in an accident shortly after beginning his road journey, nothing could stop him from achieving his goal. On September 8, the braveheart began his journey to Ladakh and was met with an accident near Nagpur. Though he was not seriously injured in the accident, he lost a lot of his valuable time as his Activa had to be repaired. According to Kumar, the off-road segment near Tso Moriri lake was the most difficult part of his journey to the frigid desert.

Kumar slept in toll plazas and gas outlets on his lengthy journey from Hyderabad to Ladakh. He would go for roughly 12 hours per day on an average, but at higher areas, he could only travel about 250 km per day. Despite this, he managed to finish his journey in less than a month, despite the terrible temperature conditions and inclement weather. Kumar is a graduate from Osmania University who also has an MBA to his credit.