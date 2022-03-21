Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower in the Indian share market. The rising crude oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex slipped 571 points or 0.99% to close at 57,292. NSE Nifty moved 169 points or 0.98% lower to settle at 17,118. Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.28% and small-cap shares rose 0.23%.12 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,561 shares advanced and 1,963 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan and NTPC. The top losers in the market were , Britannia, Grasim, Tata Consumer Products, Shree Cement, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, SBI, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life.