‘Tatas in talks about providing new planes to Air India’: Airbus India

On Monday, global aerospace major Airbus India announced that it is in touch with Tata Group about providing its new aircraft A350 to Air India. The Airbus India President, Remi Maillard, said the company is in contact with all airlines during the company’s event here to showcase the new generation aircraft. According to him, Air India has relationships with Tata Group’s other airlines, namely Vistara and AirAsia India. Furthermore, he mentioned that the Tata Group manufactures defence products for Airbus here in India.

Earlier this month, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said the group was dedicated to making Air India the world-class airline it deserves to be. Moreover, he said that the aircraft fleet would be upgraded to increase the network both on the domestic and international fronts and to ensure the best passenger experience possible.

The Centre transferred management control of national carrier Air India to a Tata Sons subsidiary in January 2022. Indian outbound passenger traffic is expected to grow massively, according to Maillard. Among the G20 nations, India will grow at the fastest rate. ‘Both passenger and cargo aircraft growth for wide-body aircraft has stagnated’, he said.

According to estimates, India’s international air traffic will grow by 6.2 percent, while the global average will be 3.9 percent. The aircraft manufacturer introduced the A350 family of widebody and long-range aircraft on Monday. Its maximum seating capacity is 480 passengers.

In addition, Airbus India said the aircraft offers the lowest cost per seat of any large widebody. A350 aircraft can fly non-stop on routes exceeding 18,000 km. So far, Airbus has received 915 orders from 50 customers worldwide for different variants of the aircraft.