Diesel, petrol prices have gone up by 80 paisa again: Here are the hiked prices!

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices will be raised again on March 23 by 80 paise per liter. It follows an increase in fuel prices and a hike in domestic cooking gas prices of Rs 50 per cylinder. The new rates will take effect from March 24 at 6 a.m.

The new price for petrol in Delhi will increase from Rs 96.21 to Rs 97.04 per liter, while diesel will increase from Rs 87.47 to Rs 88.27. The price of non-subsidized LPG cylinders in the national capital had previously been increased to Rs 949.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

The last time LPG rates were raised was on October 6, 2021. Petrol and diesel prices have been frozen since November 4 because of elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.