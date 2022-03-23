‘Over 2,000 children have been kidnapped by Russia’: Claims Ukraine govt

According to Ukraine, Russian military forces kidnapped children from the Donbas region on Tuesday, March 22. The Ukrainian foreign ministry reported that 2,389 children were illegally deported from the Russia-controlled region of Donbas to Russia.

In Ukraine, the Donbas region has been home to significant pro-Russian separatist activity since the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian war. Recent days have seen the region come into focus after two of its constituents, Donetsk and Luhansk, were recognized as independent entities by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin even secured the right to set up military installations in the two ‘independent republics’. In other words, the region is now in largely Russian hands.

Russia is accused of targeting children in its invasion, according to Ukraine’s allegations on Tuesday. Ukraine said last week that Russia bombed a theatre in Mariupol where many people, including children, were sheltering. An image from a satellite shows the word ‘children’ painted in large Russian script on the ground outside the red-roofed Mariupol Drama Theatre.