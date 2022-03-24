Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops Dhanush’s name from her social media handles

Superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja alias Dhanush announced their separation on January 17, 2022, after eighteen years of marriage. Now, the filmmaker has removed the actor’s name from her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Earlier, the Twitter id of Aishwaryaa was @ash_r _dhanush, but she has now changed it to @ash_ rajinikanth, with her current username Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. Her Instagram id has also been changed from @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush to @aishwaryarajini. Her bio on both social media networks states, ‘I am what I am’.

Also Read: Picture of house made of mirror goes viral; people call it ‘London’s invisible house’

On the work front, Aishwaryaa recently announced her Bollywood directional debut titled ‘Oh Saathi Chal’. The film is said to be an astonishing real love story. She made her directional debut with a Tamil romantic psychological thriller ‘3’ starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan in lead roles.