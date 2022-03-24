Ramadan 2022: Gulf country reduces price of 800 items

Doha: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in Qatar has reduced prices of more than 800 items during the holy month of Ramadan. The prices will be reduced from March 23 until the holy month of Ramadan. The offer was announced in coordination with major outlets.

The types of discounted goods include the most important food and consumer goods required by a family during Ramadan like: Honey, flour and its products, cereals and corn flakes, yoghurt and dairy products, powdered and condensed milk, cheeses, juices, sugar, coffee and its products, dates, mineral and bottled water, tin foil (aluminum), paper napkins, washing powder, trash bags, pastries and pasta, legumes, rice, frozen vegetables, poultry and its products, eggs, meat products, tomato paste, tea, ghee, yeast, salt, personal hygiene items and household cleaning detergents and edible and cooking oils.