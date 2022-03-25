Apple finally resolves iMessage issues after third services outage this week

Apple Inc. announced that it had rectified the issues that caused outages to its iMessage service after receiving complaints earlier on Thursday, as the tech juggernaut battled disruptions to its cloud services for the third time this week.

On Downdetector.com, user reports of iMessage outages began to rise shortly after 4:20 p.m. ET, eventually reaching over 1,100.

Similar outages rocked Apple earlier this week, knocking out services such as its mobile App Store and music streaming service.

According to Bloomberg News, Apple’s corporate employees working from home and retail employees had technical difficulties on Monday due to domain name system (DNS) issues.

Last year, problems with DNS – an internet address book that allows computers to match website addresses with the correct server – caused significant disruptions on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, as well as bringing down airline and bank websites for several hours.