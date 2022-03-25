Five buckets of crude bombs discovered in Birbhum, days after arson

Five buckets containing crude bombs were recovered in bushes in Margram, Birbhum, a district reeling from a wave of violence following the killing of a panchayat official on Monday. To keep the bombs from exploding, the cops filled the buckets with sand and water.

The finding comes only a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered special raids to seize all illegally produced bombs, arms, and ammunition in the state.

Margram is around 10 kilometres from Bagtui, where at least eight people were killed after their home was set ablaze following deputy Panchayat chief Bhadu Sheikh died.