India launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G announced

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone company OnePlus will launch its latest 5G smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India on March 31 at 7.30 pm on Amazon.com and OnePlus’s official website. The phone is expected to be priced between Rs 55,000 to Rs 57,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro came with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,216 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset and runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1.

The smartphone has 12GB of RAM and an internal storage of 256GB.It comes with a triple rear camera setup. It houses a 32MP camera in the front for selfies. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 80W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge technology.