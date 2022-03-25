MP Home Minister on Zomato’s 10-minute food delivery plan: ‘Won’t tolerate traffic rules violation’

Narottam Mishra, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, criticized Zomato’s new feature, which promises food delivery in 10 minutes, and raised many concerns. ‘Because of the pressure to deliver food in 10 minutes, there is a chance of an accident,’ he stated.

In a press conference in Bhopal, Mishra said that traffic violations will not be allowed in the state. ‘No one, including Zomato, will be allowed to break traffic rules. How does someone travel four kilometres in ten minutes, especially within the city?’ he wondered.

Mishra asked that Zomato not continue with the new feature. ‘It will be the company’s responsibility to play with the lives of people. They will be responsible for any accident,’ he said.

Following its March 22 announcement, the company has been in hot water. It sparked outrage among netizens, who mainly criticized the move, saying that it would put delivery executives in grave danger.