Pakistani actor books entire theatre to watch Alia’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with wife

Gangaubai Kathiawadi has proven to be one of Bollywood’s most popular flicks. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt in the title character, has become one of the first post-pandemic films to gross more than Rs. 100 crores. It is based on the actual story of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was detailed in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The film had gained huge success not only in India but internationally also.

Alia’s Gangubai Kathiawadi appears to have had a significant effect on prominent Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt as well. Muneeb had reserved an entire cinema hall to watch the film with his wife and actress Aiman Khan, according to an Instagram page ‘Alia Bhatt Supporters Online’. Aiman ??is such a big fan of Alia Bhatt that her husband couldn’t resist surprising her with this lovely gift.

Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was released in theatres worldwide on February 25, 2022. It also had its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, better known as the Berlinale.