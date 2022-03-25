The Supreme Court to hear plea challenging redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram project next week.

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson, has filed a case in the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court’s dismissal of his petition challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to redevelop the Sabarmati Ashram project in Ahmedabad.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and C T Ravikumar listed the matter for hearing on Friday after senior advocate Indira Jaising brought the case before it. Jaising requested an immediate hearing on the matter, questioning the Gujarat government’s decision; the Gujarat Tourism Corporation is working on redeveloping Sabarmati Ashram.

‘Construction is underway, so there is a sense of urgency. I’m in urgent need of a VC (virtual conference) day ‘Jaising submitted. ‘List on a virtual hearing day,’ the bench said. Gandhi has challenged the Gujarat High Court’s decision to dismiss his appeal against the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project, claiming that the state government has promised not to ‘touch’ three key attractions in the one-acre area housing the main ashram.