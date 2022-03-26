Gulf country allows visa on arrival for US, UK and Schengen visa holders

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian government has resumed visa-on-arrival scheme for the US, the UK and Schengen visa holders. Citizens of any country who hold one of the three visas and who are travelling on one of the country’s national carriers – Saudia, Flynas or Flyadeal – will now get a 12-month tourism visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia, without needing to apply in advance.

Visitors holding a valid US, UK or Schengen visa must have used it at least once to enter the issuing country or region in order to qualify for a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Citizens of any country eligible for the e-visa scheme may also receive a visa on arrival, regardless of the airline they are travelling with. They must purchase Covid-19 insurance at any of Saudi Arabia’s international airports.