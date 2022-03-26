Punishment completed; Indian Government releases 3 Pakistani prisoners

On Saturday, the Indian government released three Pakistani inmates, including a baby, and returned them to their motherland. According to Arun Pal, the Protocol Officer, the Pakistani prisoners are Samira, Ahmad Rajaa, and Murtaja Ajgar Ali.

According to him, the three prisoners were taken to Pakistan via the Attari Wagah Border. He went on to say that Pakistani Samira was arrested in Bangalore and sentenced to three and a half years in prison while pregnant.

The other two prisoners, Ahmad Rajaa and Murtaja Ajgar Ali, were caught while roaming near the border, according to Pal. He went on to say that their punishment is completed and the Indian Government is sending them back.

Samira, a Pakistani prisoner, thanked the Indian government for returning her and asked that all those who were still in India be returned as well. Rajaa claims he was caught while roaming near the border and will be returned to Pakistan after 21 months.