Spanish truckers strike against government aid package

Spanish truck drivers have rejected a 1 billion Euro support package that aims at defusing a 12-day strike over gasoline prices and have said that they will strike ‘indefinitely’ against the government.

The truck drivers’ strike has resulted in periodic commodities shortage in the country.

After all-night meetings with transportation associations, Minister Raquel Sanchez outlined the proposals, which include a 0.20 euro per litre gasoline refund and a 1,200 euro bonus.

However, the Platform for the Defense of Transport, an unauthorised truckers’ group that began the strike on March 14 and was excluded from government talks, rejected the plan within hours and began blocking Madrid’s central La Castellana road.

After meeting with Sanchez on Friday evening, Manuel Hernandez, who was spearheading the protest, told reporters, ‘Unfortunately, we will continue with the strike.’

If government aid is not implemented promptly, he claimed the strike will continue ‘indefinitely.’

‘We don’t have enough money to work because we don’t have enough to cover our expenses,’ he explained.