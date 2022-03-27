DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSTechnology

Know how to send WhatsApp messages to an unsaved number

Mar 27, 2022, 02:47 pm IST

Mumbai: WhatsApp owned by Facebook is the world’s most popular messaging platform. More than 2 billion people use this app around the globe.

WhatsApp users  can send messages to anyone without saving their phone number. However, there is no direct way to accomplish this.  They need a shortcut link provided by WhatsApp to do this.

Here is how to send a message to an unsaved number on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open your phone’s browser, open the URL – https://wa.me/phonenumber.

Step 2: Replace the last part with the full number, that too with the country and region code but without the ‘+’ sign.

Step 3: Now you will see a WhatsApp webpage after you open the link.

Step 4: Then tap on the ‘Continue to chat’ button on the page to begin chatting with the person.

After this, you will see the web page below with a big green Message icon. Once you tap it, you will be able to start a conversation with the other WhatsApp number.

 

