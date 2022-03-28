Rocky Bhai is back! ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ trailer win hearts with spectacular shows

After years long waiting and speculations, the makers of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, on Sunday, unveiled the official trailer of the film, starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

The high-octane trailer of Prashanth Neel’s directorial follows Rocky’s (Yash) journey to the throne as comes face-to-face with his biggest rival, Adheera (played by Sanjay Dutt). The visuals in KGF 2 trailer are impressive, with the focus on violence. Raveena made a strong appearance in the trailer as a political leader Ramika Sen.

‘KGF 2’ revolves around the turf war between Yash’s Rocky and Adheera. After the death of Garuda, Adheera returns to reclaim his KGF mines. However, Yash, who has grown to become one of the biggest and most-wanted criminal of the country, is in no mood to acquiesced.

Also read: ‘My pride’: Chiranjeevi pens heart-felt Bday note for son Ram Charan; Shares pics

The trailer shows Rocky promising his mother in his childhood to win her all the gold in the world. And he doesn’t seem to be giving up until his last breath. The trailer redefines how this movie could be the biggest blockbuster of all time.