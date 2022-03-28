Will Smith apologises for smacking presenter Chris Rock during Oscars 2022

Los Angeles: Amid controversies, after winning his first Oscar, American actor Will Smith apologised to the Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock earlier in the ceremony after getting miffed at a joke directed towards his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The incident took place during the third hour of the telecast, Rock took the stage to present the award for best documentary, and cracked a joke about Pinkett-Smith as being in ‘GI Jane 2’, apparently a reference to her shaved head. In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities. Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to punch Rock.

‘I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family’, Smith said during his acceptance speech.

Will Smith apologizes for his incident with Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the #Oscars: “Love makes you do crazy things… I hope The Academy invites me back.” https://t.co/txHp3uLljK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2022

‘Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams’, Smith said in his tearful acceptance speech. Earlier today, Smith has bagged his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father who raised tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in the movie ‘King Richard’.