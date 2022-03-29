Court to hear NCB plea seeking 90 more days to file chargesheet in cruise drugs case

On Wednesday, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act will hear the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) request for a 90-day extension to file the chargesheet in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

On behalf of the NCB, special public prosecutor Advait Sethna filed an application requesting an extension of 90 days to file the chargesheet, saying that the investigation is still underway. Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, is one of the 20 accused in the case.

The NCB was required by the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to file the chargesheet in the October 2021 case within 180 days of the FIR’s registration. The chargesheet must be filed within 180 days, which expires on March 31.