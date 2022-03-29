Marriage proposal rejected; Man burnt to death while trying to set ablaze girl in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A 42-year-old man was charred to death on Tuesday after an alleged failed attempt to set ablaze his friend, whose marriage was fixed with another person recently. The incident occurred at the woman’s house in Jathiyeri near Nadapuram here in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased man, identified as Ratnesh of Valayam in Nadapuram, wanted to marry the woman but her relatives opposed this and fixed her marriage with another person. According to eyewitnesses, Rathnesh climbed up to the woman’s bedroom using a ladder and forced open the door to set the room on fire. A neighbour alerted the local residents on spotting the fire.

When the neighbours rushed to the site, he climbed down from the terrace and set himself ablaze after pouring petrol over himself and gulping it down. As the flames engulfed him, Rathnesh collapsed near the gate of the house, they said. The woman, her brother and sister-in-law, who sustained injuries from the fire, have been admitted to a private hospital in Vadakara. The woman’s wedding was fixed for April.

Rathnesh, who worked as an electrician, lived just 500 metres away from the house. His mortal remains have been transferred to the Vadakara Government Hospital mortuary.