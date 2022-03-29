Samsung launches Galaxy A73 5G in India

Mumbai: Samsung launched its latest 5G smartphone Galaxy A73 5G in India on Tuesday. The new smartphone is offered in three colours- Awesome Gray, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White. . It will be available in two distinct variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB. Samsung has yet not announced the exact availability and pricing of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display. . The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 panel.

Exact count of rear camera sensors is yet to be revealed. On the front the smartphone has a 32 MP camera. It packs 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. However, it is not bundled with a supported charger.