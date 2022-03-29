Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock after slapping him at Oscars; shares statement

American actor Will Smith apologised to comedian Chris Rock on Monday for punching him during the Oscars. He took to his Instagram handle and issued an apology saying, ‘I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness’.

He further said, ‘Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally’. He also apologised to the Academy for his behaviour towards Chris Rock.

Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock on the stage after becoming enraged at the latter’s remark about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith was laughing at first, but Jada appeared to be disturbed by the prank. Smith then proceeded to punch Rock on the stage.

Smith was named Best Actor at the Oscars a few minutes after the event. He also apologised for his behaviour during his acceptance speech. On Sunday, the 94th Academy Awards were held in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.