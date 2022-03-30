8 Maoists killed since LDF govt came to power in Kerala: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that eight Maoists were killed in the state in encounters with security forces, since the LDF government came to power in 2016. The minister shared details in reply to a query raised by MP K Sudhakaran in Rajya Sabha.

Since 2018, Rs 6.67 crores was allotted for Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad districts to tackle Maoist activities. The minister pointed out that Maoist attacks and encounters have fallen drastically in India. Only 501 encounters were reported in 2021 compared to 2258 cases in 2009. Further, the death toll has come down from 1005 to 147. Districts facing Maoist activities have been reduced from 96 to 46, he added.

Kuppu Devarajan and Ajith alias Kaveri, both natives of Tamil Nadu, were killed in a clash between police and Maoists in Malappuram on November 24, 2016. On March 6, 2019, CP Jaleel was killed in a clash between Maoists and Thunderbolt troops at a private resort in Lakkidi. On October 28, 2019, Sreemathi, Suresh, Karthi, Manivasam, hailing from Chikmagalur, were killed during an encounter with Thunderbolt troops. Similarly, Velmurukan from Tamil Nadu was killed on November 3, 2020, in Wayanad.