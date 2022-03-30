Amit Shah says BJP doesn’t rule states by killing opposition leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress, claiming that ‘the BJP does not rule any state by killing Opposition leaders’ in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

‘Yes, we (the BJP) want to fight election everywhere based on our ideology, performance, and programmes. Even TMC went to Goa to fight election. But we don’t want to rule any state by killing Opposition leaders, and raping women.’ Amit Shah said, referring to the recent incidents of violence in West Bengal and the incidents of post-poll violence that followed the declaration of the assembly election result last year.

‘Those who can’t hold their party election are preaching us about democracy,’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, referring to the Congress. Amit Shah also criticized the Congress for declaring a state of emergency ‘out of fear.’

‘We are not afraid of any election, but we had a history of how emergency was imposed out of fear.’ Amit Shah added, referring to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi