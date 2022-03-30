Employees of Kerala electricity board decide to boycott talks by Sri M

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was compelled to cancel a motivational talk event set for tomorrow, which was to be addressed by spiritual leader Sri M to help employees de-stress after a section of the staff decided to boycott the event.

The employees’ association said that inviting a spiritual guru who follows to a particular faith to a public sector company like the KSEB, where employees of all faiths work together, was wrong. Sri M has been called to as a ‘secular spiritual leader’ who does not support for any one faith by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. When political violence erupted last year, Sri M acted as a mediator in peace discussions between the CPI(M) and the RSS. However, it was ineffective.

The KSEB Workers Association (KSEBWA), which is associated with CITU, held an online meeting on Wednesday and issued a statement opposing the decision to invite a spiritual guru to a government firm.

It asked that the KSEB officials change their unilateral decision, threatening to boycott the event if they did not. The Board had previously changed such decisions when Brahmakumaris were called for a chat with female employees, cancelling the programme due to protests, according to a statement made by KSEBWA.