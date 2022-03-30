Films Division, three other film bodies merges with NFDC

The National Film Development Corporation and four film media entities were merged by the Centre on Wednesday (NFDC). The NFDC has merged the Films Division, the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), and the Children’s Film Society of India (CFSI).

The mandate for the making of documentary films has been transferred to the NFDC, according to a notice from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. ‘The ongoing projects related to the production of documentary films shall be completed by the Films Division. But no new projects will be undertaken by the division,’ the statement said.

Employees of the NFAI have been assigned to the preservation of vertical of the NFDC as of April 1 as a temporary arrangement until further orders, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The statement added, ‘The managing director of NFDC may utilise their services to ensure that the organisation is able to successfully implement the mandate.

According to the notice, Ravinder Bhakar, the chief executive officer of the Central Board of Film Certification, has been appointed as the director of the NFAI. He takes over as director from Prakash Magdum, who has been asked to report to his parent cadre.’