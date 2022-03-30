India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 183.79 crore

New Delhi: The Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 183.79 crore so far in the country. More than 23 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday. More than 1.49 crore vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far and 2.28 crore precaution doses have been administered so far to the beneficiaries including healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.