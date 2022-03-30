DH Latest NewsDH NEWSUKLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

Keralite student stabbed in London eatery; Youth from Hyderabad arrested

London: A 23-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested for stabbing a Keralite student at a East London restaurant last Friday. Sreeram Amberla, a student of the University of East London was arrested for attacking Sona Biju (23), a student of the same university.

The incident took place at Hyderabad Wala Restaurant, located at East Ham, frequented by Indians. Sona was a part-time employee at the eatery. Her condition has been stated to be grievous, but not life threatening.

CCTV visuals from the restaurant showed Sreeram ordering food, and attacking Sona with a knife when she brought him the food packet. He threatened other’s who had rushed to Sona’s aid with the knife, and fled.

 

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in custody. The motive of the attack has not been revealed yet.

