Keralite student stabbed in London eatery; Youth from Hyderabad arrested

London: A 23-year-old man from Hyderabad was arrested for stabbing a Keralite student at a East London restaurant last Friday. Sreeram Amberla, a student of the University of East London was arrested for attacking Sona Biju (23), a student of the same university.

The incident took place at Hyderabad Wala Restaurant, located at East Ham, frequented by Indians. Sona was a part-time employee at the eatery. Her condition has been stated to be grievous, but not life threatening.

CCTV visuals from the restaurant showed Sreeram ordering food, and attacking Sona with a knife when she brought him the food packet. He threatened other’s who had rushed to Sona’s aid with the knife, and fled.

Young waitress of 20 stabbed by Sriram Ambarla in East Ham restaurant.. what is the world coming to? pic.twitter.com/sk2G0kPYge — ????? ??? (@JigraaJat) March 28, 2022

The accused was produced before a court and remanded in custody. The motive of the attack has not been revealed yet.