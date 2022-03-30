Movie casting director booked in Pune for sexually assaulting female artist

Pune: The Pune police have registered a case against a film casting director for allegedly raping a female backstage artist.

The accused allegedly got into a physical relationship with the victim by blackmailing her a few years ago when she was 17 years old, the official from Vishrantwadi police station in Pune, Maharashtra said. The victim, who is now aged 21, informed about the matter to her parents,after being fed up of the continuous harassment by the accused.

Following this, the parents approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on this, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. The accused has not yet been arrested, the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched on the matter.