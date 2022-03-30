Nun rape case; Kerala govt gives nod to appeal verdict acquitting Bishop Franco

The Kerala government approved an appeal against a lower court’s decision finding Bishop Franco Mulakkal not guilty in the nun rape case on Wednesday.

On January 14, 2022, the Bishop was acquitted of all charges by the district Additional Sessions Court in Kottayam. The police announced their intention to appeal the verdict immediately. The government has decided to forward with the appeal after receiving sufficient legal advice.

In a complaint filed in June 2018, the nun claimed that she was sexually abused by Franco, then-Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, on many occasions between 2014 and 2016. The nun is from the Kuravilangadu convent in Kottayam.