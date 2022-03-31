ABVP demands better health facilities, on-campus specialist doctors

A week after a JNU student died while being transported to AIIMS, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) filed a plea to the Vice-Chancellor demanding specialised physician services and the up-gradation of the on-campus health centre.

A PhD student complained of chest trouble on March 21. His companions rushed him to the Health Centre, but the JNU Students’ Union said that he wasn’t treated right away and was instead directed to AIIMS. The student reportedly died en route.

The ABVP demanded services of specialised doctors, notably gynaecologists and ophthalmology services. ‘A psychiatrist must be available in the health centre for counselling of students. The health centre must provide free health checkup facilities for students so that students can monitor their health (especially on blood pressure and cholesterol levels)’, it added.

The student body also said, ‘Nurse/attendant must be available round the clock to provide critical care. Students must be taught elementary cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) course and basic first aid course and the university must provide medical insurance to all students’.

As per ABVP, dengue awareness, prevention and sanitization (fogging and spraying) are also essential as dengue cases are on the rise.